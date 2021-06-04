Covid Hospitalizations at Record Lows, Illinois Plans June 11th Reopening

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-4-21)

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials say Covid-related hospital admissions have dropped below 1-thousand for the first time since records started being kept. The Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday that the state had just 997 hospital beds taken up by Coronavirus patients. While Lake County stats lag a bit behind, Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County is currently hovering just 3 beds above the record low, and admissions have fallen 7 out of the last 8 days.

(Chicago, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state is still on track to fully re-open on June 11th. That news comes despite Illinois Health officials predicting a saturation point with vaccines, as demand continues to wane. Even with incentives such as free drinks, tickets to Six Flags Great America and more, only 41.7% of the state population is considered fully vaccinated. Health officials say when you take just those that are eligible for vaccinations into consideration, that number does jump to nearly 49%.