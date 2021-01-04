Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County

(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 161 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Sunday, with no reported fatalities.

In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly, while ICU use sat at 76% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate is currently 9.6%.

Statewide, there were just over 44-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 81 related deaths. Statewide hospitalizations sit at their lowest level in over 2 months.