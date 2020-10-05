Covid Testing Available at Kenosha Co. Job Center

A free, drive-thru testing opportunity in Kenosha continues Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 5 and 6, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. The Wisconsin National Guard will be providing testing on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is needed, although advance registration is suggested at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

A frequently updated list of other testing sites in the area — most of which do require an appointment — is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing Locations.

Information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.