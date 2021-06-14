      Weather Alert

Covid Vaccinations-Latest Numbers

Jun 14, 2021 @ 8:57am

Coronavirus vaccine numbers continue to increase, driving down the main stat that led to pandemic lockdowns.

In Wisconsin more than 46 percent of the population is fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Kenosha County lags a bit behind at 43-point-5 percent. 

In Illinois health officials say 45% of the state’s entire population is currently considered fully vaccinated.

When factoring in residents 12-plus that are eligible for the vaccine, that number increases to 51.8%.

Meanwhile, Covid-related hospitalizations have fallen dramatically across the state, currently sitting at 625 statewide, and only 27 in the Lake and McHenry County area…both record lows.

TAGS
#covid #vaccine kenosha
Connect With Us Listen To Us On