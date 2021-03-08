Crash Double Fatality Near Lindenhurst

(Lindenhurst) A crash in the northern part of Warren Township left two people dead.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the crash took place on Saturday night along Stearns School Road east of Route 45. A car traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and slammed into a guardrail.

The driver, a 23-year-old Waukegan man, and a passenger, a 23-year-old Hainesville man were both transported from the scene, and died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit.