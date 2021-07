Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-22-21)

(Libertyville, IL) One person was injured after a single vehicle crash in Libertyville. Police say the vehicle left Route 21 on Wednesday afternoon, traveled through a portion of Cook Park, and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, who was the lone occupant, had to be extricated…and was taken from the scene to Advocate Condell Medical Center. The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.