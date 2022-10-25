Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider Near Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a weekend crash that left one person dead. Officials say they were called in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday to an area of Green Bay Road near the Waukegan Airport. A preliminary investigation shows that a motorcycle was headed southbound when it suffered some kind of mechanical issue. As the motorcycle slowed, a Chevy SUV rear-ended the bike. The man, identified as 39-year-old Deandre Knowles of Beach Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the SUV driver, a Zion woman, stayed on scene, and has been fully cooperative. No charges, nor citations have been handed out at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-25-22)