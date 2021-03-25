Crash Leaves Truck Leaking Hydraulic Fluid

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Crews were on the scene of a truck leaking hydraulic fluid in a Kenosha parking lot last night. First responders were called to the lot at Highway 50 and Pershing Boulevard around 7:30 PM for a truck fire.

When they got there they didn’t discover any flames but found that a front end loader was leaking hydraulic fluid after reportedly crashing into three vehicles.

The fluid had to be cleaned up by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local crews. No injuries were reported.