Crashes Reported in Kenosha County; One Fatality Reported

KENOSHA, WI–Reports of an accident on I-94 and Highway C Friday morning. Initial reports said that all northbound lanes closed because of the crash. This is the third day in a row there has been an accident on 94. Yesterday an overturned semi at Highway E ground morning rush hour traffic to a halt.

At least one lane was closed on the interstate in that area until early afternoon. The 52 year old semi driver suffered minor injuries. An 83 year old Illinois woman wasn’t as lucky.

She passed away after the car she was a passenger in slid through an intersection on Richmond Road in Twin Lakes and collided with a garbage truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 85 year old driver suffered minor injuries. Weather is thought to be a contributing factor in that crash.