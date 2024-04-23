Crew Members Injured In Crash On Georgia Set Of Eddie Murphy Amazon MGM Movie ‘The Pickup’

(Associated Press) – Several crew members were injured when a car and truck collided on the Georgia set of the Eddie Murphy film “The Pickup.”

Amazon MGM Studios says in a statement that the accident happened Saturday and all safety precautions were taken beforehand.

A person close to the production not authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press that the injuries ranged from bruises to broken bones.

Two people were taken to the hospital, and one remained hospitalized Tuesday.

All are expected to make a full recovery.

Neither Murphy nor any of the other stars of the action comedy were on the set at the time of the accident.