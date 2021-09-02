Crews Fight Fire in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Fire crews in Kenosha were on the scene of a blaze into the early hours Thursday morning.

The fire was reported in a home on 23rd Avenue near 71st street around 11 PM.

One person was able to get out of the house-which is divided between upper and lower units. Reports say it took over an hour for crews to put the blaze out. No cause of the fire has been determined but it seems that it started on a porch and then spread into the wall of the structure.

The fire remains under investigation and no damage estimate was available.