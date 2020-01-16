Crews Investigate Monday Blaze

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Fire crews are investigating a fire that displaced a Kenosha family this week.

The flames broke out around 9 PM Monday at a four unit home on 53rd Street and 25th Avenue.

The blaze was contained to a third floor bedroom and began accidentally.

Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Prevention and Safety Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that a possibility frayed extension cord that was left under a mattress may be the culprit.

Santelli says that the home did not have working smoke detectors.

Luckily no one was injured but significant damage was done to the home.

Santelli says this is a good reminder to check the smoke detectors in your home and make sure they’re in good working order.