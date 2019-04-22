Crews recover 9-year-old boy’s body from Wauconda lake

WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP)  Authorities in Wauconda recovered the body of a 9-year-old boy over the weekend, after he fell into Bangs Lake Friday while paddleboating with a friend.

Geraldo Rodriguez was found Saturday around noon by Wauconda rescue crews using sonar technology. Police and fire officials say Geraldo and another boy were on a paddleboat Friday evening when they became distressed ended up in the water.

Nearby fishermen were able to pull one boy from the other water, but couldn’t locate Rodriguez. Rescue efforts took place immediately, but eventually turned into recovery mode.

Funeral arrangements for the boy are pending.

