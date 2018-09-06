Search Resumes for Person in Lake Michigan

(Update 9/7/18 5 AM)

KENOSHA, WI–The search for a Kenosha teen who was lost in the water off of Kenosha’s North Pier continues this morning. Crews searched for hours after the emergency call came in around 5 PM.

Initial reports indicate that the teen jumped off the pier near the lighthouse. Kenosha Police and Fire, the Kenosha County Dive Team, and the Coast Guard are all joined in the search.

The searchers were sent home around 8:30 last night after it was too dark to continue. After an initial rescue effort, officials began to treat the situation as a recovery effort for a drowning victim.

The area around that pier has strong currents and a long history of putting swimmers in peril.

