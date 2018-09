KENOSHA, WI–Emergency crews are searching for a person in the water off of Kenosha’s North Pier. The emergency call came in around 5 PM.

It’s unclear how the person got into the water. Initial reports indicate that two people may have jumped off the pier near the lighthouse with one not coming up out of the water.

Kenosha Police and Fire, the Kenosha County Dive Team, and the Coast Guard are all joining in the search.