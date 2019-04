KENOSHA, WI–Overall, crime was down in Kenosha last year. There was a 12% decrease in crime across all the major categories.

There were four homicides reported last year, one less than in 2017. Vehicle theft was down 32%, robbery down 31%, burglary down 27% while assaults were down just 1%. There were no increases in any of the major crime category.

Overall, 2,634 crimes were reported in Kenosha last year, down from 3,009 the year before.