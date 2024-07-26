Critical Injuries in Five-Vehicle Crash on Route 173 in Unincorporated Antioch

Antioch, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s Crash Investigators are investigating a Thursday afternoon five-vehicle crash that left one person critically injured.

On July 25, 2024, at approximately 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to Route 173 east of Route 45 in unincorporated Antioch, Illinois, finding five vehicles involved in the incident.

Preliminary investigation shows a Ford F-550, driven by a 52-year-old man from Waukegan, failed to slow for traffic at a red light, causing a chain reaction.

The Ford struck a Nissan Versa, driven by a 23-year-old man from Savoy, which then hit a Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 47-year-old man from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

The Volkswagen was pushed into a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 39-year-old man from Woodstock, and the Nissan sideswiped a Kia K5, driven by a 60-year-old man from Antioch.

Multiple injuries were reported, with the rear seat passenger of the Nissan critically injured and airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.