Crystal Lake Woman Faces Sentencing Hearing in Son’s Murder

Gavel

(Woodstock, IL) A woman from neighboring McHenry County sat in court on Thursday, listening to experts, police and prosecutors detail the murder of her 5-year-old son.

JoAnn Cunningham of Crystal Lake faces up to 60-years in prison for the April 2019 beating death of AJ Freund. During day one of sentencing, gruesome details were shared about the murder, the attempts to cover it up, and previous allegations of abuse by Cunningham.

At the end of the day, the woman stated that she loved her son, and wishes there was something she could do to bring him back. Her actual sentence is expected to be announced this afternoon.

The young boy’s father, Andrew Freund Sr. has pleaded not guilty to the murder, and is still awaiting trial.