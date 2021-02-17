Cunningham; Gabriele Move on to General Election

Voting Booths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–With yesterday’s snow it was an even lower voter turnout than usual for the Spring Primary. For most of Kenosha County’s voters, there was only one local race-for the Branch 6 Circuit Court Judge.

In that election, Angela Cunningham was the top vote getter at just over 36-hundred votes-or more than 43 percent of ballots cast. Cunningham will face Angelina Gabriele who received more than 33 percent of the vote or just under 28 hundred votes.

Elizabeth Pfeuffer was eliminated from the race, receiving just under 23 percent of the vote. Only eight thousand four hundred ninety ballots were cast in Kenosha County in yesterday’s election.

The General Election is Tuesday April 6th.