D.A. Seeks State Investigation Into Pacetti

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office will seek a state investigation into allegations of misconduct of outgoing CIty Administrator Frank Pacetti. D.A. Michael Graveley made the request yesterday to the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The move comes after Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson apparently declined to file felony charges against Pacetti and Kenosha IT Director Merril “Tig” Kerkman relating to the alleged hacking of both city email accounts and accounts connected to the city’s former IT provider ComSys.

A 60 page report was compiled by the Racine County Sheriff Lt Chad Schulman in 2014, which recommended the charges be filed. Schulman alleged that Pacetti knowingly and forcefully tried to dissuade a witness from seeking charges against Kerkman in the alleged hacking against ComSys employees.

Graveley says that his request aims to insure any decision on charges is based on a” complete, reliable, and untarnished investigation.”

