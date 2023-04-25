Danny Masterson’s Rape Retrial: Key Things To Know

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson is on trial again on three charges of rape.

A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson in November.

At the new trial, the judge is allowing prosecutors to directly assert that Masterson drugged the women before raping them, something they could only imply the first time.

The new trial should also see a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women he’s accused of raping from 2001 to 2003 were all members at the time, and the women say the church kept them from going to authorities.

Masterson and his attorneys have denied all the allegations.