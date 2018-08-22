“Dark Stores” Lawsuit Widens

SOMERS, WI–Walmart and Sam’s Club in Somers have added their tax assessments for this year to a lawsuit filed against the Village of Somers. After already protesting their 2017 property tax assessments, the two big box stores are unhappy with a combined $23.4 million tax bill and want it reduced to about $16.25 million.

The lawsuit is adding to the growing concern over the so-called “Dark Stores” loophole. That’s when big box retailers demand to be taxed as if their retail establishments were “dark” and did not have an open business inside.

Kenosha County residents will vote on a non-binding referendum in November urging state lawmakers in Madison to correct the loophole.

If Somers and other municipalities lose the suit, taxpayers will on the hook to foot the bill and fill the gap left in the budget.