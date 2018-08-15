David Zoerner will Face Sheriff David Beth in November

The race for Kenosha County Sheriff is set, while more Democrats made it to the polls than Republicans in the county. David Zoerner won the Democratic primary for Kenosha County Sheriff. He defeated Andy Berg with about 60 percent of the vote. Zoerner will now face incumbent sheriff, David Beth, a Republican, in the fall. Tony Evers won Kenosha County with about 44 percent of the vote, while Randy Bryce garnered about 55 percent of the vote in the county. In the GOP Senate primary it was a lot closer with Leah Vukmir edging Kevin Nicholson by slightly more than 100 votes. Bryan Steil did must better in his quest to replace Paul Ryan, banking 38 percent of the county’s voters. Leah Vukmir notched a narrow win over Kevin Nicholson by about 250 ballots.