Dax Has Busy Weekend

(Waukegan, IL) It was a busy weekend for one of Lake County’s most recognizable law enforcement animals.

Sheriff’s officials say Deputy John Forlenza and K9 Dax were called out on Saturday night to the Barrington area where a man exited a train while holding a gun and threatening people.

The suspect fled after firing the weapon, but he was quickly apprehended, and the gun was located in a bush by Dax. The pair were then called early on Sunday morning to help find someone who fled from a stolen vehicle in Mundelein.

After a track of nearly a mile, Deputy Forlenza and Dax were able to find the suspect in the backyard of a residence, and get the offender into custody.