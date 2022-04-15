Day 1 of Kenosha County Board Recount Yields No Changes

Voting Booths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Day one of the Kenosha County Board recounts resulted in no changes to the April 5th election results.

In District 11 the completed recount upheld Zach Stock’s win over Guida Brown 615-608.

The District 9 recount between John O’Day and Daniel Nyberg was started yesterday and will be completed today.

Work on the District 8 recount between Alyssa Williams and incumbent Zach Rodriguez is expected to last into tomorrow.

That race is the closest with Williams edging Rodriguez 371-369.