‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Smashes R-Rated Record With $205 Million Debut, 8th Biggest Opening Ever
July 29, 2024 6:55AM CDT
(Associated Press) – Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.”
The comic-book movie made a staggering $205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first “Deadpool” ($132 million) and notched a spot in the top 10 openings of all time.
Including international showings, where it’s racked up an addition $233.3 million, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is looking at a global opening of over $438.3 million.
In the top domestic opening weekends ever, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is seated in 8th place between “The Avengers” and “Black Panther.”