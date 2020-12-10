Death Investigation in Beach Park

(Beach Park, IL) An investigation is under way after two people were found dead in Beach Park. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the 49-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were both found in a garage with bullet wounds Tuesday night, in the 10-thousand block of West Wadsworth Road.

Medical aid was administered, but both subjects were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say no arrests have been made at this point, and autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with more information on the situation is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.