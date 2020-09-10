Debate Continues Over Response To Riots

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The debate continues to rage as to whether or not enough was done fast enough during the Kenosha Riots.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that the process worked like it should.

However Kenosha County Board Supervisor Gabe Nudo told WLIP’s Lip Off that an emergency should have been called sooner.

Damage estimates from the anarchy are thought to top 50-million dollars.

The County Board is set to take up a resolution in response to the riots and violence but its not clear yet what exactly will be in that measure.