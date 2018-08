RACINE. WI–The woman who died in Lake Mary Sunday in Twin Lakes has been identified.

54 year old Carol Varney of Racine lost consciousness while in the water. Onlookers removed her from the lake and attempted CPR which was unsuccessful.

She was later pronounced dead at a Burlington hospital. It’s unclear what caused her to lose consciousness.

In a separate incident Sunday a three year old boy lost his life while swimming in Lake Elizabeth.