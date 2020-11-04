Decision 2020-Election Results

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha’s State Assembly incumbents will be returning to Madison.

Once absentee ballots were counted early this morning, Rep Tod Ohnstad defeated Crystal Miller with more than 60-percent of the vote. Tip McGuire topped Republican Ed Hibsch 56-43 percent with all polls reporting.

Also, Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to the U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. Steil won Kenosha County with nearly 56 percent of the ballots cast.

One of the Assembly incumbents who apparently won reelection last night is Tod Ohnstand who posted this to Facebook a short time ago…

“Thank you to everyone who voted in last night’s election. I’m honored to be returning to represent Kenosha for another term in the State Assembly. Voters responded to my positive, issue-based campaign. I’m proud we played a role in cementing a victory for Joe Biden in Wisconsin! Now its time to get back to work on the issues important to Kenosha and our great state.”

In Lake County:

(Waukegan, IL) Several Lake County races remain close and unofficial, with several ballots still outstanding.

The Lake County Clerk’s Office says mail-in ballots that are received over the next few days will be tallied on November 10th, then late arriving and provisional ballots will be added the day votes are certified on November 17th. As it stands right now, Democrat Melinda Bush leads in the 31st District State Senate race.

As for contested Lake County area State Representatives, Republicans Chris Bos, Tom Weber and Martin McLaughlin lead their respective races, while Democrats Sam Yingling and Joyce Mason lead their races.

County wide offices Democrat Erin Cartwright Weinstein leads in the Circuit Court Clerk race, Democrat Jennifer Banek holds a small lead in the Coroner’s race and Democrat Mary Ellen Vanderventer holds the lead in the Recorders race. Republican Mike Nerheim currently holds a small advantage in the State’s Attorney’s race.

