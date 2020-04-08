Decisions on Summer Events won’t be made until the End of the Month

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says that any decision about events that are still scheduled for this summer is still several weeks away. He told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that the city hopes to assess the status of those events by the end of the month. In the meantime, Kenosha’s law enforcement continues to get calls about compliance with the “Safer at Home” order, but he says that not every call that comes in is a problem.

Antaramian also says he has been assured by Kenosha’s hospitals that, for the moment, there are plenty of beds available if they are needed.