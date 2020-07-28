Deer Park Woman Arrested in Machete Attack

(Deer Park, IL) A Deer Park woman has been charged, after an attack involving a machete. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a home on Saturday night, where they found a male with a serious head wound.

An investigation showed that the man’s girlfriend, Bophanary Om, became upset with him when he urinated in the bed. She reportedly retrieved a machete in anger and hit him with it, causing the wound.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to recover. Om was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and more. Bond for the 39-year-old has been set at 30-thousand-dollars.