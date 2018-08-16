Defendant Guilty in Road Rage Stabbing

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha man who admitted to stabbing another man has been found guilty. Mark Carver was found guilty of first degree recklessly endangering safety in the April incident.

It began with a road rage incident that continued after the two men, Carver and the 21 year old victim, pulled into a Kenosha gas station.

Carver testified that he pulled out his knife for protection but that the stabbing was accidental or the fault of the victim. The jury disagreed.

A sentencing date for Carver will be scheduled soon.

