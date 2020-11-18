Defendant Pleads Guilty in Bradford Stabbing Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man who stabbed a fellow Bradford High School student in 2017 has pleaded guilty to second degree reckless homicide.

Timothy Carson was just 15 when the stabbing happened in the study hall room during passing time. Carson had been in conflict with Dezjon Taylor, who also was 15. Carson said he feared for his safety when he stabbed Taylor.

The plea is to a lesser charge than the second degree intentional homicide Carson originally faced. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced in January.