Defense Calls Julie Jensen’s Healthcare Professionals To the Stand

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The retrial of Mark Jensen in the 1998 death of his wife Julie Jensen continues.

Wednesday, the defense called two healthcare professionals who had Julie Jensen as a patient.

Dr. Paul DeFazio, a psychotherapist, said that Julie experienced depression and anxiety after the birth of her child in the early 1990’s.

Dr. DeFazio also explored some of the alleged issues in Julie’s family history.

Dr. Richard Borman, the Jensen family physician, said that he met with Julie in the days before she died.

He says she was depressed and miserable.

He prescribed her an antidepressant and then a sleep aid.

Jensen has maintained that her depression was so severe that she committed suicide.

The prosecution questioned if Julie had been fully truthful with her psychotherapist.

They accuse Jensen of poisoning Julie and then asphyxiating her while she slept.