Defense Expert: Julie Jensen’s Manner of Death “Undetermined”

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Julie Jensen’s manner of death is undetermined.

That’s according to Mark Jensen defense expert Dr. Stacey Hail.

Dr. Hail is a medical toxicologist and an associate professor of emergency medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center among her many credentials.

She testified that Julie Jensen’s death was caused by ethylene glycol poisoning but that whether it was a suicide or a homicide could not be determined.

She also seemed to dispute the prosecution’s claim that Julie died by someone putting pressure on her body and pressing her face into a pillow.

The retrial of Mark Jensen in the 1998 death of his wife Julie continues today. Jensen is charged with first degree intentional homicide.