Defense Rests in Mark Jensen Retrial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The defense rested their case Monday in the retrial of Mark Jensen.

That came after their final witnesses took the stand.

On was expert witness Dr. Sara West who is a forensic psychiatrist.

She says that Julie suffered from depression in the days and weeks before her death.

Dr. West says that there are a series of factors that went into that diagnosis-including Julie’s perceived lack of support system.

To support that claim, Dr. West pointed to testimony from Laura Koster that Julie did not confide in her sister-in-law.

Dr. West claimed that Julie’s suicide risk was “high.”

Prosecution rebuttal witnesses disputed that Julie didn’t confide in her family-specifically her sister-in-law Laura Koster.

Later in the day, Mark and Julie Jensen’s son David testified and said that his father was emotional the day his mother died.

Mark Jensen declined to testify.

He is charged with first degree intentional homicide in Julie Jensen’s death.

The case could be in the hands of the jury before the end of the week.