Democrat Evers supports standing for anthem

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers says he is “proud to stand for the national anthem,” but he also respects the rights of people to peacefully protest.

His comments came Thursday after Republican Gov. Scott Walker asked on Twitter whether Evers backed NFL players who kneel in protest during the anthem. Walker tweeted that he believes all players should stand.

Evers says in a statement in response that Walker “wants to distract and divide us–anything to avoid talking about his record.”

Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes also got into the action. Barnes questioned Walker’s patriotism and asked why he never served in the military. Kleefisch accused Barnes of kneeling during the anthem. He called her a liar.