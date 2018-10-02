Democrat Evers to live stream drive to mock Walker’s flight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers plans to live stream his 24-mile drive from Appleton to Green Bay to make fun of Gov. Scott Walker for using the state airplane to make the same trip.

Evers and his running mate Mandela Barnes scheduled the unusual live stream campaign stunt on Tuesday.

Once in Green Bay, Evers planned to hold a news conference to tout his “Government for Us” agenda that includes reducing the use of the state airplane.

The Walker flight Evers is mocking took place on Sept. 7, 2016, and was one leg on a multi-stop day as Walker attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Neenah before promoting his sales tax holiday proposal in Green Bay and Menomonee Falls.

Walker has spent $934,000 in taxpayer-funded flights between September 2015 and July.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Amazon jumps out ahead of its rivals and raises wages to $15 Committee scraps carcass movement rule Walker administration canceled request for prison probe WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 10/2/18 Baldwin, Vukmir at odds over health care, Ellison WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/2/18
Comments