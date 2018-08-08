Democratic candidates for governor gather days before vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The eight Democratic candidates for governor are gathering for likely the last time just days before Tuesday’s primary.

The candidates were to attend a forum Wednesday night in Madison to be broadcast live on WORT-FM radio and online by WORT and Isthmus , a weekly alternative newspaper in Madison.

The event comes as state Superintendent Tony Evers has emerged as the front-runner in the race, with recent polls showing him enjoying a double-digit lead over the field. But more than a third of voters are undecided, fueling hope for other candidates to make a move.

State firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell, former state Rep. Kelda Roys, former state party leader Matt Flynn and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin all have television ads running leading up to the vote.

The winner will face Republican Gov. Scott Walker.