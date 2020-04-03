Democratic Convention Delayed until the Week of August 17th

The Democratic National Committee is delaying its convention until the week of Aug. 17. The move comes after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it was possible to hold a normal convention in July because of the coronavirus. The viral pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at their summer conventions, which typically kick off the general election season. Republicans are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in late August. In a teleconference, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he does not know if the convention will look like it would have before COVID-19. The Democrats’ change presents massive logistical issues for the tens of thousands of delegates, activists, party leaders and media who planned to descend on Milwaukee in July.