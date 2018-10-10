Democrats fare better in poll approval ratings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Registered voters generally have a more favorable view of Democrats than Republicans in Wisconsin, based on results of a new poll.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 41 percent of respondents have a favorable view of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers compared with 38 percent unfavorable.

For Republican Gov. Scott Walker, 48 percent view him favorably compared with 49 percent who have an unfavorable opinion.

Forty-nine percent have a favorable opinion of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, with 42 percent unfavorable.

Only 30 percent have a favorable view of Baldwin’s Republican opponent Leah Vukmir while 43 percent have an unfavorable opinion of her.

As for President Donald Trump, 46 percent approve of the job he’s doing while 51 percent disapprove.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted Oct. 3 through Sunday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.