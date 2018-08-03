Democrats favor more local control in Wisconsin

The eight Democrats running for governor of Wisconsin expressed support for giving more control to local governments during a forum focused on issues impacting Milwaukee.

The candidates all said in varying degrees that they would favor allowing municipalities to raise revenue to make improvements to transportation infrastructure, for example.

The forum moderated Friday by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele centered on the issue that local governments receive less state aid than the tax receipts they provide to Wisconsin under a shared revenue system.

The Democrat gubernatorial candidates are: Tony Evers, Mahlon Mitchell, Matt Flynn, Josh Pade, Kelda Roys, Mike McCabe, Paul Soglin, and Kathleen Vinehout. They will face off Aug. 14 in a primary to decide who will challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.