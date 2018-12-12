Democrats focus on voting rights ahead of 2020 primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats hope to turn the issue of voting rights into an argument that’s just as persuasive to voters in 2020 as health care proved to be in 2018. And there’s already competition among likely presidential hopefuls to prove they’re the most aggressive in advocating for the right to vote.

The aim is to tap into the anger and frustration among Democrats who argue that Republicans win some elections by making it harder for their constituents, particularly minorities, to vote. That sentiment has long existed among Democrats but only intensified after the party lost a pair of closely watched races for governor in Georgia and Florida last month.

Both contests featured heated racial rhetoric and charges of voter suppression.