Democrats Open Their Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHICAGO (AP) — A refreshed Democratic Party reintroduces itself to a divided nation this week with a convention that opens Monday.

The party has been transformed by the money, momentum, relief and even joy that followed Vice President Kamala Harris’ rise to the top of its ticket.

Above all, the four-day gathering in Chicago is designed to celebrate and strengthen Harris as President Joe Biden’s replacement.

Biden will give the keynote address Monday night.

Just beneath the surface, real questions loom about the depth of Harris’ newfound support and the strength of her movement.

She and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, must introduce themselves to Americans after not running a primary campaign.