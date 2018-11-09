Democrats speak out against effort to curtail governor power

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic state lawmakers say a Republican effort to curtail the power of incoming Gov. Tony Evers may be illegal, is “embarrassing” and amounts to “political shenanigans.”

State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, of Middleton, and Rep. Chris Taylor, of Madison, told reporters Friday that Republicans are more concerned with consolidating their power than governing.

Republican legislative leaders this week said they’re looking into ways to limit the power of the governor before Evers takes office in January.

Erpenbach says if Republicans were really concerned about overreach, they could have acted years ago to limit the governor’s power. Taylor says people want checks and balances.

