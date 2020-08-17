Dems Open Convention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI (AP)–The Democratic Party will convene, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.

Monday’s session will be the first night of four when Democrats meet online and broadcast to voters two hours of live and pre-taped programming. Monday will test the reach of presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s message.

Viewers will hear pitches from democratic socialist Bernie Sanders and Republican John Kasich. The two don’t agree on many policies, if any at all, but both will offer a case for Biden.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak, as well. She’s perhaps the most popular figure in the Democratic Party.