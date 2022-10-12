Deputies Investigate Damage to Vehicles

BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are investigating a series of damaged vehicles in the Village of Bristol.

While initial reports were that the vehicles were hit by bullets, further investigation revealed that the damage was from rocks being thrown at the vehicles.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the rocks were either thrown or launched from a slingshot.

One of the vehicles had a shattered window while it was in operation in the 140000 block of 128th Street.

Other vehicles were dented.

At least one rock that was possibly used in the incidents was recovered.

But no suspects are in custody and the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.