Deputies Respond to Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released the following info…

The Sheriff’s Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in the 21900 block of Highway C.

The preliminary investigation indicates an eastbound motorcycle attempted to pass several vehicles at a very high rate of speed. The motorcycle struck a vehicle and the operator of the motorcycle was ejected.

The operator of the motorcycle died at the scene.

It is estimated the roadway will reopen at approximately 3:00 PM. East and westbound Highway C traffic is closed from US 45 to 98thStreet, as the investigation is conducted.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.