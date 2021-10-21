Deputies shoot driver of vehicle linked to Chicago homicide

BRISTOL, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha County sheriff’s officials say deputies have shot and wounded a man they say was driving a stolen vehicle connected to a Chicago homicide.

Deputies were dispatched to the Benson Corners gas station in Bristol about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was located and deputies tried to make contact with the driver, who was the sole occupant. Sheriff’s deputies say the man fled from the vehicle and shot a police dog who was working to apprehend him.

Deputies then shot and wounded the man, who was taken to an area hospital.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth addressed the situation later in the afternoon.